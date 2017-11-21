Four arrest made in Springfield search warrant; semi-automatic weapon seized

Springfield Police made four arrest following a search warrant inside an apartment on Wellington Street Tuesday morning.

Following the arrest, the Springfield Police Strategic Impact Unit seized a semi-automatic weapon with a 36 round magazine, 15 rounds of ammunition, heroin, marijuana, and more than $500 in cash.

38 year old Julio Nunez Sr. and his son 18 year old Julio Nunez were arrested inside their apartment on Wellington Street.

They are charged with:

Possession of a large capacity firearm

Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device

Improper storage of a firearm

Possession of ammo without an FID card

Possession of a firearm during a felony

Possession of a Class A Drug (Heroin) with intent to distribute

Possession of a Class D Drug with intent to distribute

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Nunez Sr. is also charged with:

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Also arrested in the apartment and facing similar charges are 29 year old Mari Cruz of Holyoke and 21 year old Lileishka Figueroa of Springfield.

