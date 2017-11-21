Four arrest made in Springfield search warrant; semi-automatic weapon seized

Springfield Police made four arrest following a search warrant inside an apartment on Wellington Street Tuesday morning.
Following the arrest, the Springfield Police Strategic Impact Unit seized a semi-automatic weapon with a 36 round magazine, 15 rounds of ammunition, heroin, marijuana, and more than $500 in cash.
38 year old Julio Nunez Sr. and his son 18 year old Julio Nunez were arrested inside their apartment on Wellington Street.
They are charged with:
Nunez Sr. is also charged with:
Also arrested in the apartment and facing similar charges are 29 year old Mari Cruz of Holyoke and 21 year old Lileishka Figueroa of Springfield.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.