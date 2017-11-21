Four arrest made in Springfield search warrant; semi-automatic w - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Four arrest made in Springfield search warrant; semi-automatic weapon seized

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield Police made four arrest following a search warrant inside an apartment on Wellington Street Tuesday morning.

Following the arrest, the Springfield Police Strategic Impact Unit seized a semi-automatic weapon with a 36 round magazine, 15 rounds of ammunition, heroin, marijuana, and more than $500 in cash.

38 year old Julio Nunez Sr. and his son 18 year old Julio Nunez were arrested inside their apartment on Wellington Street.

They are charged with:

  • Possession of a large capacity firearm
  • Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device
  • Improper storage of a firearm
  • Possession of ammo without an FID card
  • Possession of a firearm during a felony
  • Possession of a Class A Drug (Heroin) with intent to distribute
  • Possession of a Class D Drug with intent to distribute
  • Conspiracy to violate drug law

Nunez Sr. is also charged with:

  • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Also arrested in the apartment and facing similar charges are 29 year old Mari Cruz of Holyoke and 21 year old Lileishka Figueroa of Springfield.

