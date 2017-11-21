Thanksgiving holiday getaway now underway

Today marks one of the busiest travel days before Thanksgiving.

Millions are making their way through the highways nationwide.

Oh, there is no place like home for the holidays, but getting there is a little trickier and this Thanksgiving is no exception.

"So far, not so bad," said Jim Ellsworth of Pittsfield.

It was smooth sailing for many folks on the Pike leaving mid-day Tuesday, but the evening rush could bring drivers bumper to bumper.

"There are going to be a lot of people out on the roads for this Thanksgiving day holiday. Tuesday night being the biggest rush time for people getting out of work and wanting to get home to family," said Sandra Marsian of AAA.

About 51 million Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving and more than a million hail from Massachusetts. That's the highest in 12 years.

"We're traveling today because we're going to Plimoth Plantation tomorrow," said Joyce Bannish of Southwick.

Jim Bannish said the trick is "that you can be retired and go when you want."

However, for those with less flexibility leaving at off-peak hours is your best bet.

"Either start early or go ahead a day from everyone else," Ellsworth added.

However, not every early bird will avoid the traffic troubles.

"Everybody has the same thought in mind, so you see a lot of activity between 5 and 6," Marsian noted.

On the way back home, "a lot of people will extend it, making it a long weekend. Being the timing, Thanksgiving is always on a Thursday as we know, so Sunday, there will be a lot of traffic...in the beginning of the day or first thing in the morning or around 5ish," Marsian explained.

While beating the traffic may be tough, "just try to enjoy the ride. Anticipate that you're going to be in the traffic. Plan ahead. Just focus on what you'll be trying to do," Marsian said.

