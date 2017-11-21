East Longmeadow Planning Board expected to vote on proposed adult novelty store

A proposed zoning bylaw could halt plans to bring an adult novelty store to East Longmeadow, and tonight the store owner spoke out.

The owner of the Adam and Eve store in Greenfield is looking to expand in East Longmeadow on Shaker Road.

It’s been an ongoing controversy because some residents said the store doesn’t belong in such a family oriented town.

The East Longmeadow planning board will be discussing a proposed zoning bylaw that would require special permits for stores that sell sex-related products.

The permit requirement could prohibit the store from opening within 1,000 feet of schools and 500 feet of residences.

They’re also considering making the store only allowed to sell 10 percent of adult products.

We spoke with Adam and Eve owner Scott McGregor who said he understands the concern, but ensures the public they operate responsibly.

“There are apartments across the street from me in Greenfield and we do not let anyone under the age of 18 in the store, and we have to turn a parent away if they have a kid.”

McGregor said the store will be tastefully designed.

The public won’t see anything in the windows that is graphic, other than lingerie, and all of the adult products will be in the back of the store.

The nearest residence to the proposed store location is 340 feet.

There’s also a high school football field about 600 feet away.

Adam and Eve will be presenting tonight at a meeting and the planning board may possibly vote after.

