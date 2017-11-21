Guatemalan immigrant who has taken refuge in Amherst hopeful about his future

For the past month, Lucio Perez has taken sanctuary in an Amherst church.

The Guatemalan immigrant is facing deportation and sought refuge in the First Congregational Church.

Perez is fighting to stay in this country. He came to the U.S. nearly 20 years ago from Guatemala and has four children who are U.S. Citizens.

For the past month, the Amherst church has been his home.

After Immigration and Customs Enforcement denied his stay of removal, Perez sought refuge in the First Congregational Church.

Last month, a rally was held on the steps of the church to support Perez.

Church officials said that they will allow Perez to live in the church until his immigration appeal is resolved.

On Tuesday, Perez spoke exclusively to Western Mass News and told us being here for the past month has been hard seeing how sad his kids are when they visit.

"As a father, you're there when they are born. You're there when they begin to walk and once they've grown. As a father, you are happy to see that, but not being with them is very sad," Perez said through an interpreter.

For Perez to see his children, they have to visit him at the church since he does not leave the property.

Perez told Western Mass News that community support is helping him get through his ordeal.

"I really appreciate all the people who have been supporting me. This is a big group offering support and it gives me strength to move forward," Perez added.

Meanwhile, the legal battle to keep Perez in this country continues. He's waiting for a board of immigration appeals to open his case.

"Hopefully that will happen because there's community support out there. We have over 100 letters written for Lucio's case. We had Congressman McGovern call ICE on his behalf," said Rose Bookbinder with the Pioneer Valley Workers Center.

So Perez waits in his sanctuary home.

Thanksgiving is Thursday and although he's not sure if he'll be able to remain in the country, there are things to be thankful for.

"Thankfully, there are people that God has placed by my side and they are organizing a meal here for me," Perez said.

Perez supporters told us it could be six months before he finds out the result of his appeal.

Meanwhile, stopping by to visit on Tuesday morning was Congressman James McGovern. He was walking with radio personality Monte Belmonte from Springfield to Greenfield in order to raise money for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

They stopped by the church this morning to see how Perez is doing and offer their support.

