How to make sure your Thanksgiving isn't a pain in the drain

Thanksgiving means family gatherings, football and a whole lot of food.

It also makes for a busy week for plumbers. Thanksgiving and the day after are the busiest holidays with many local offices upping their staff.

As so, many people dump things down the drain, causing issues with their plumbing.

Russ Mercier of Roto Rooter told Western Mass News that the day after all that turkey, the phone doesn’t stop ringing. Their biggest issues are drains.

“People think the garbage disposal-- you drop it in, and as long as it fits it goes away, and that's not that way at all.”

Their first tip: Grease is not the word.

“If you look at grease as it gets further and further from the hot water, it will coagulate and harden and it becomes like fly paper and everything sticks to it.

Roto Rooter recommends avoiding putting starchy items like potatoes, rice pasta and coffee ground down the garbage disposal.

Don’t wait for a backup. Clear the disposal as you go. Don’t flush wet wipes down toilets.

And while it might seem like common knowledge, they said you should always run the water when using your disposal.

“Put it in the trash. Don't bother putting it in the drains. The further away it gets, the worse your problem will be. “

While it’s quiet today, Russ said they are fully staffed for the end of the week, and are just waiting for the phone to ring.

