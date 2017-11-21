Two bus stops added near UP Academy after child is struck by car

New bus stops were added in Springfield today to keep kids off the streets.

The move comes a day after an 11-year-old girl was hit by a car whilee walking to school.

For parents, students, and staff at UP Academy in Springfield, the last 24 hours have been tough to digest after a middle school student was hit by a car whil walking to school.

Police cited the driver for failing to stop at a crosswalk, but not for speeding.

The girl was conscious and alert when brought to the hospital, but it's the reality of this road that scares parents the most.

"I think a street light needs to be put in or stop signs. Sometimes, I think even a crossing guard, it would still be unsafe. The cars go so fast down Berkshire Avenue," said Heather Touchette.

Touchette lives less than a quarter mile from the school. She drives her eighth grade son every single day.

For safety, Springfield Public Schools made the decision Monday to add two bus stops in the neighborhood across from the school.

Students at UP Academy won't have to worry about transportation tomorrow. They are off from school, starting their Thanksgiving break, but even after the break, the bus routes will be here to stay.

"The easiest thing for us would be to put a crossing guard there. It still wouldn't be safe. The traffic is moving along way too quickly, so the transportation actually costs us more, but it's the safest solution," said Springfield School Superintendent Daniel Warwick.

The school has two crossing guards at different points nearby, but not where the student was hit.

Warwick told Western Mass News that there are two schools on the street to worry about, so they have looked into street lights and stop signs, but will be sticking with the bus stops going forward.

"Even if we had a light there, the traffic is coming around the blind corner and we're not sure it would be safe," Warwick added.

Springfield Police said that in the last two years, there have only been two pedestrian accidents on Berkshire Avenue within a mile of the school, including this one.

The school notified parents last night of the bus stops by voicemail and will be doing it again today.

