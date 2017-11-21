Neighbors react to Springfield apartment fire that killed a woman

A fire on Quincy Street in Springfield yesterday afternoon killed a woman inside and sent another to the hospital.

Today, neighbors are saying they just can’t believe what happened.

The fire that displaced six people started yesterday afternoon and neighbors said it was terrifying to see the flames billowing out of the home.

The woman that died in the fire neighbors said just recently moved into the home.

Neighbors in the Mason Square neighborhood said that they first smelled the smoke and then they came outside to see fire billowing out of the home.

When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy fire was coming out of the third floor.

A woman died in that fire according to the Springfield Fire Department.

Today, neighbors are just trying to wrap their heads around witnessing something so terrible.

“It’s totally sad to see this happening, especially around this time. I know they are going to need some help,” said Ernesto Diaz.

But even more so, because it’s the holiday season, and a time for people to spend with their families.

Friends of the victim told Western Mass News that the deceased had children and was a caring mother.

“My condolences to the family. And I hope that they get everything that they need for Christmas, and I hope that the community will help out especially in this time of need.”

The Fire Department estimates that there is $100,000 in damage to the home, but the damage to those affected by this fire is so much more.

As of right now, the District Attorney’s office, along with the State Fire Marshal’s office and Springfield Police and Fire are investigating this fire.

The cause has not yet been released, and Western Mass News will continue to cover this story and bring you more as soon as we have it.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.