10-year-old Springfield girl with rare syndrome goes home for the holidays

A happy homecoming for a Springfield girl who spent nearly four months in the hospital.

10-year-old Asia Gamble was diagnosed with an extremely rare syndrome that left her unable to talk or walk.

But after months of rehab, she's back home right before Thanksgiving.

Doctors are still unsure what exactly Asia is suffering from, but she's smiling tonight knowing she's back home with her family.

Five months ago, 10-year-old Asia Gamble was a normal, healthy and active kid.

But after some unexplainable symptoms on 4th of July weekend. She was rushed to a Boston Hospital for more tests.

"That's when they told us she had fluid in her brain, in particular the cerebellum that was inflamed. At first they didn't know if it was caused by a bacterial or viral infection," said Rashida Gamble.

Doctors are still unsure why her brain was inflamed, but Asia lost her ability to talk, walk, or take care of herself.

"She still has a long recovery, but we pray every day that she makes a full recovery. The neurologist said she still may have some long term effects, they're just not sure what it is, but I believe in miracles."

After months of intensive therapy at Franciscan Children's Hospital, Asia has made great progress.

She's able to talk a little and walk with assistance, but just being at home is what she’s smiling about most.

"It’s been something I've been waiting for since this happened in July, because at first I didn't know what to expect. I didn't know how long she'd be in the hospital, and every day I was praying that the next day she'll just recover, she'll be back to herself, but reality started to set in."

Asia will still be getting outpatient therapy in Springfield.

Doctors told her she will continue to make progress, hopefully being able to go back to school again soon.

For now, the Gamble's have a lot to be thankful for.

"We're just thankful that Asia is back home. We're looking forward to the holidays and looking forward to what the future holds for us. We're just praying every day."

Asia's mom said she really wants to thank all of the nurses and therapists that took care of Asia while she was in the hospital.

They plan to spend Thanksgiving together as a family.

