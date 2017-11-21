How to have success shopping this Black Friday

Before the turkey is cold, shoppers head out for steals and deals on Thanksgiving night.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have savvy customers ready to stock up on those under-the-tree essentials.

But what items are going to be the best deals, and what price tags are going to dive even deeper?

Not every door-buster bargain is worth making its way into your cart.

Western Mass News turned to the shopping master, Missie Morris, better known as the crazy coupon chick to see what are those top deals.

“See what you want. Do not go in blind!”

Hot toys for the little ones on your list can be tough to get your hands on.

A holiday favorite this year: Hatchimals.

And if you have your eye on a particular one, you will need a strategy.

“It looks like a big one this year is the Hatchimals. Different stores are releasing exclusive Hatchimals. Target has an exclusive, Walmart has an exclusive, so they kind of set it where you have to go to a certain store to get it.

The Instant Pot is at the top of many foodie's wish list.

It's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, and more.

And if you need to deck the halls, Morris said head to Target.

“All of your Christmas decorations, stockings, things like that.”

But some things you can pass on, at least on Black Friday that is.

According to Market Watch:

Tools usually go down in price the most during the spring.

Bedding usually goes on sale right after Christmas

And prices on fitness equipment often get slashed after Christmas, just in time for new year's resolutions.

Morris said that you will want to skip the small stuff. Those price tags may be dipping later.

“You're really going to be looking for bigger-ticketed items. Because the rewards back, such as the Kohl's cash, whether they're going to offer in-store coupons or things like that, are going to be the largest during that time.”

Kohl's is offering 15 bucks in Kohl's cash when you spend fifty.

Those rewards can be saved for later for other purchases.

And while we are taking about Kohl's, be on the lookout for deals on:

Fitness trackers

Xbox

And kitchen aid appliances

But Black Friday may not be as much as a thrill for everyone.

“If you don't want to wait in the crowds, you don't want to have your computer bogged down, because everyone is shopping online. These deals will come back again.”

But if you are ready to brave the crowds this Black Friday, Missie said to have a plan.

Write down what you need, where you're getting it, and what time the store opens.

