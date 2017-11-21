Holyoke City Council addresses panhandling issue at meeting

Holyoke City Council once again addressed panhandling Tuesday night deciding to adopt one of the four ordinances that were up for consideration. The panhandling issue has been before the council a number of times.

City councilors said that panhandling has become a real issue in the city for many reasons, and most importantly, safety.

That’s why they want to continue searching for a solution.

Four orders were on the table Tuesday night including:

Adopting a state law soliciting from vehicles on public ways -- with a 50 dollar fine for panhandlers

Newspaper advertisements about the consequences of giving money to a panhandler

A proposal to post signs at intersections

And the prohibition of money transfers between drivers and pedestrians

Holyoke City Clerk, Brenna McGee confirms with Western Mass News that the city council did adopt the first one which reads:

"Whoever, for the purpose of soliciting any alms, contribution or subscription or of selling any merchandise, except newspapers, or ticket of admission to any game, show, exhibition, fair, ball, entertainment or public gathering, signals a moving vehicle on any public way or causes the stopping of a vehicle thereon, or accosts any occupant of a vehicle stopped thereon at the direction of a police officer or signal man, or of a signal or device for regulating traffic, shall be punished by a fine of not more than fifty dollars. Whoever sells or offers for sale any item except newspapers within the limits of a state highway boundary without a permit issued by the department shall for the first offense be punished by a fine of fifty dollars and for each subsequent offense shall be punished by a fine of one hundred dollars. Notwithstanding the provisions of the first sentence of this section, on any city or town way which is not under jurisdiction of the department, the chief of police of a city or town may issue a permit to nonprofit organizations to solicit on said ways in conformity with the rules and regulations established by the police department of said city or town."

City Councilor Diosdado Lopez said it’s not about safety for the panhandler, but drivers as well.

Lopez said prevention is key and is pushing for ways to cover the islands, so panhandlers can’t stand there.

City Councilor David Bartley told Western Mass News they just want to help.

"We’re hopeful that we can move them off there and they can find the help they need."

The city council has faced legal challenges in the past attempting to tackle panhandling, including concerns regarding free speech.

As far as the orders to adopt newspaper advertisements, signs, and prohibition of money transfers...the ordinance committee will be discussing further.

