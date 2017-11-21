Holyoke City Council approves fines in connection to panhandling issue

Holyoke City Council once again addressed panhandling Tuesday night deciding to adopt one of the four ordinances that were up for consideration. The panhandling issue has been before the council a number of times.

City councilors said that panhandling has become a real issue in the city for many reasons, and most importantly, safety.

That’s why they want to continue searching for a solution.

Four orders were on the table Tuesday night including:

Adopting a state law soliciting from vehicles on public ways -- with a 50 dollar fine for panhandlers

Newspaper advertisements about the consequences of giving money to a panhandler

A proposal to post signs at intersections

And the prohibition of money transfers between drivers and pedestrians

Holyoke City Clerk, Brenna McGee confirms with Western Mass News that the city council did adopt the state law regarding soliciting.

Councilor Kevin Jourdain explains, "Basically you can't solicit in the city, we adopted a state law provision, where if you're soliciting without permission of the police chief, its $50 for the first fine, $100 for the second and subsequent thereafter. It also stops those who would be stopping their cars and handing money out the window."

Now Jourdain did add that there is a way to legally solicit money in Holyoke.

"If you are a non-profit you can seek a permit from the police chief," he told us.

City Councilor Diosdado Lopez said it’s not about safety for the panhandler, but drivers as well.

Lopez said prevention is key and is pushing for ways to cover the islands, so panhandlers can’t stand there.

City Councilor David Bartley told Western Mass News they just want to help.

"We’re hopeful that we can move them off there and they can find the help they need."

The city council has faced legal challenges in the past attempting to tackle panhandling, including concerns regarding free speech.

As far as the orders to adopt newspaper advertisements, signs, and prohibition of money transfers...the ordinance committee will be discussing that further.

