A sunny, cold Thanksgiving on the way

Skies continue to clear out tonight with the help of a drying, gusty northwest wind. Wind gusts will occasionally gust to 30mph this evening, then will lighten overnight. Temperatures continue to drop quickly and by early Thursday morning, many will be in the low 20s with a slight breeze!

Lots of sunshine on tap for Thanksgiving! Pretty much all of the Northeast will see a dry, mostly sunny day with some high clouds drifting in during the afternoon from a front passing well to our north. Winds will be on the light side and shifting west, which will keep the hill towns and Berkshires in the middle to upper 30s, but help warm the valley into the low 40s-still chilly for turkey day.

We remain dry, clear and cold for Thursday night into Black Friday morning. Temperatures should return to the low 20s with a lack of wind, so dress warm if you’re shopping early!

High pressure moving off the Mid-Atlantic coast Friday and Saturday will bring milder temperatures on a southwest breeze and many will see high temps around 50. A cold front will be approaching Saturday, increasing clouds across western Mass and possibly bringing a shower or two for Saturday evening. What needs to be watched is low pressure bringing rain to Florida now, that will head up the East Coast. Most forecast models keep this low out to sea, but any shift westward would bring higher rain chances for Saturday night.

Another shot of cold air dives into New England for Sunday and Monday. Sunday will be a blustery day behind a departing cold front, so high temps around 40 will feel much colder. A few flurries are possible and patchy clouds linger. Temps come up a few degrees Monday and this warming trend will continue through mid-next week. High temps get back to the 50s Tuesday, then our next front may bring a little rain on Wednesday.

