Rain ending, drying out for Thanksgiving

The rain will continue to wind down this afternoon with rain totals between .01-.2". It will become breeze as clouds give way to a bit of sun before sunset. There may be a few flurries across the hills. Temperatures will stay mainly in the 40's.

A passing cold front will help to dry us out and will kick up the breeze out of the west-northwest that may gust to 25mph into this evening. Overnight the breeze will settle down with temperatures falling into the upper teens and lower 20's by morning.

High pressure will provide us with lots of sunshine for Thanksgiving, but we will be chilly with highs in the low 40s for the valley and upper 30s in the hills. It will be another cold, but calm start Friday morning. However, Friday is looking nice with temperatures coming up quickly. Temps will reach near 50 under lost of sunshine.

Another cold front will approach us on Saturday. Ahead of it, sunshine will be followed by increasing clouds. It will be on the milder side with temperatures reaching into the middle 50s. A few showers will move in during the afternoon. Low pressure developing offshore will rapidly strengthen and winds on the backside will get gusty. Sunday is looking mostly cloudy, blustery and cold with highs around 40 in the valley with a few flurries possible.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.