All lanes reopened on I-91 in Springfield after accident caused major backups

An accident involving a car and a tractor trailer early Wednesday morning caused major backups on I-91 South and into I-291 in Springfield.

Wednesday marks one of the most busiest travel days of the year, and travelers who got up to get a head start early certainly felt that this morning.

State Police said the accident happened at Exit 4. Minor injuries were reported.

According to AAA, an extra 1.5 million people are traveling this year, and with many others on the road, your options seem limited.

The PVTA bus service will not run on Thanksgiving day, and depending on the route, it may be running on a reduced schedule today and this weekend.

All MBTA Services will run on a Sunday schedule tomorrow for Thanksgiving, and will return to a regular schedule on Friday.

There will be some additional ferry and silver line services today too, for specific times and destinations are on our website.

Due to limited space, the MBTA is asking you not to bring bicycles with you on busy holidays.

Bradley International Airport in Connecticut is reminding those traveling domestically, give yourself at least 90 minutes for airline check-in and TSA screening.

Those traveling internationally should give themselves 3 hours.

