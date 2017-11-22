Police: Man arrested for third OUI after causing accident in Chicopee

A West Springfield man was arrested on his third OUI after causing an accident in Chicopee Tuesday night, according to police.

Officer Mike Will with the Chicopee Police Department said an officer patrolling Memorial Drive around 9 p.m. saw two cars with extensive damage at the Granby Road/Memorial Drive rotary.

The drivers involved told police the vehicle that caused the accident after making an illegal U-turn fled towards Lauziere Terrace.

Wilk said the victims refused medical treatment at the scene.

A description of the vehicle was given to police, and officers stopped 48-year-old Victor Rivera on Beauregard Terrace.

When he was pulled over, Rivera told the officer he did not have a license.

The officer noticed Rivera smelled of alcohol and was slurring his speech, so he decided to place him in a police cruiser.

Once more information was gathered during the investigation, Rivera was placed under arrest and charged with the following:

OUI liquor third offense

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Leaving the scene of a property damage crash

Making a prohibited U-turn

Possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle

Wilk said they searched Rivera’s vehicle and found an empty container of alcohol and another half empty container in the trunk.

