Springfield man arrested on breaking and entering charges

A Springfield man is under arrest, accused of several recent break-ins.

West Springfield Police said that late Tuesday night, detectives were conducting surveillance in the area of Park, Hanover, and Elmdale Streets following several business break-ins that had occurred in the area.

Through an investigation, police were able to gather a description of the suspect believed to be involved in all the cases.

As detectives monitored the area, they saw a man - identified as Michael Nash of Springfield - who "walked past the businesses located on that block several times, aimlessly in a back and forth manner over the next several minutes as he looked inside," police noted in Facebook post.

Police said that Nash then walked by Rotary Liquor Store for third time when he stopped and allegedly kicked in the bottom part of a glass door.

Detectives responded as Nash reportedly continued to kick the door, enter the store, and then come back out. Once outside, he was quickly taken into custody with money that had been taken from the store.

Nash is also facing charges for his alleged involvement in similar break-ins that occurred on October 29 and November 11.

An investigation into another break-in in the area, on September 9, remains ongoing.

Nash is facing charges including three counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime for a felony, three counts of larceny over $250, and three counts of malicious destruction of property

