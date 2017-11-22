Springfield couple sentenced to prison for operating prostitution ring

Authorities are continuing their efforts to crack down on those responsible for sex trafficking in the Commonwealth.

On Tuesday, 37-year-old Milford Lewis was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and his wife, 32-year-old Tiana Lewis was sentenced to six years for their role in operating a prostitution ring in Springfield.

According to the Department of Justice, the couple posed as the CEO’s of an adult talent agency called Sinful Innocence.

The husband and wife would entice women from other states over the internet to come to Springfield and work for them as models, adult entertainers, adult pornography actors, and escorts.

In one instance, the married couple transported a Connecticut woman to Springfield for work.

In July, both Milford and Tiana plead guilty to three counts of inducing travel to engage in prostitution, transporting an individual to engage in prostitution, and four counts of extortionate threats.

Anyone who worked for Sinful Innocence would be forced to sign year-long contracts with a $350 early termination fee.

The Lewis couple would take these women to houses in Springfield or various hotels in West Springfield to prostitute.

Often at times these women were unpaid, and if they either broke the rules of Sinful Innocence or wanted to leave, Milford and Tiana Lewis would beat them or threaten to kill them, according to the Department of Justice.

The Department of Justice wrote in a press release sent to Western Mass News:

This case is the result of a coordinated investigation led by the Western Massachusetts Human Trafficking Working Group, which was established in August 2015 and includes the United States Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, as well as other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. The Working Group aims to surge law enforcement resources to cooperatively investigate and prosecute crimes involving commercial sex trafficking.

