Springfield police looking to identify TV theft suspect - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield police looking to identify TV theft suspect

Image Courtesy: Springfield Police Image Courtesy: Springfield Police
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a TV theft suspect.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department posted several surveillance pictures of the suspect on Wednesday.

According to Walsh, the suspect stole a TV from a restaurant on Worthington Street on November 10.

Anyone can anonymously submit a tip by calling Springfield police at 413-787-6355, or can send along a private message on social media.

