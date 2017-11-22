Springfield police looking to identify TV theft suspect

The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a TV theft suspect.More >>
The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a TV theft suspect.More >>
A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.More >>
A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.More >>
A happy homecoming for a Springfield girl who spent nearly four months in the hospital.More >>
A happy homecoming for a Springfield girl who spent nearly four months in the hospital.More >>
An 11-year-old Ohio boy died after his step-grandfather, who weighs up to 400-pounds, pinned him down, police said.More >>
An 11-year-old Ohio boy died after his step-grandfather, who weighs up to 400-pounds, pinned him down, police said.More >>
A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of her 80-year-old grandfather, who police say she stabbed over 40 times in the home they shared.More >>
A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of her 80-year-old grandfather, who police say she stabbed over 40 times in the home they shared.More >>
A predominantly senior living facility in Springfield said that it's out two snowblowers after a local business abruptly shut its doors.More >>
A predominantly senior living facility in Springfield said that it's out two snowblowers after a local business abruptly shut its doors.More >>
A half a century after serving in Vietnam, hundreds of veterans have a new reason to believe they may be dying from a silent bullet — test results show some men may have been infected by a slow-killing parasite while fighting in the jungles of Southeast Asia.More >>
A half a century after serving in Vietnam, hundreds of veterans have a new reason to believe they may be dying from a silent bullet — test results show some men may have been infected by a slow-killing parasite while fighting in the jungles of Southeast Asia.More >>
Springfield Police made four arrest following a search warrant inside an apartment on Wellington Street Tuesday morning.More >>
Springfield Police made four arrest following a search warrant inside an apartment on Wellington Street Tuesday morning.More >>
Erin and Abby Delany, born joined at the head on July 24, 2016, will finally be returning home to NC after 485 days in the hospital.More >>
Erin and Abby Delany, born joined at the head on July 24, 2016, will finally be returning home to NC after 485 days in the hospital.More >>
Authorities are continuing their efforts to crack down on those responsible for sex trafficking in the Commonwealth.More >>
Authorities are continuing their efforts to crack down on those responsible for sex trafficking in the Commonwealth.More >>