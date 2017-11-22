Attempted package theft suspect wanted by Chicopee police

It’s that time of the year when thieves are looking for the perfect opportunity to steal a package off your front steps or porch.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk said one suspect tried to steal a package from a Grattan Street home on November 17.

Wilk posted home surveillance video on the Chicopee Police Department’s Facebook page.

The video shows the suspect opening the package, but realized there was a video camera and walked away.

Wilk added the home is located on the lower side of Grattan Street near the bridge intersection.

Anyone who can provide information on the suspect is asked to contact detectives at 413-594-1740.

