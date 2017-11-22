Springfield police seek to identify armed robbery suspects - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield police seek to identify armed robbery suspects

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a gas station in September.

The Springfield Police Department posted surveillance pictures from the Highland Farms gas station on Wednesday.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson with Springfield Police said the armed robbery happened around 11:45 p.m. on September 23.

Springfield police are asking anyone with information to contact their detectives at 413-787-6355 or through a private message on Facebook

