Father creates comic book character with Down syndrome after son's diagnosis

Wichita dad Chip Reece has a booth at the Air Capitol Comic Con with his son.

"I've just been a comic book fan all my life and I started looking for comics of characters who had Down syndrome when we found out my son had Down syndrome," Reece said.

He couldn't find one, so he decided to create his own for his family and friends until the story got a whole lot bigger.

A publisher heard about it and a comic book was created about a father and son super hero team.

"The son wanting to do what anybody else can do. In this case, he wanted to be like his super hero dad. He wants to become a super hero, and that's what the story is about, the dad kind of handling his son wanting to do what he wants to do and supporting him," Reece explained.

Reece wrote this story when Ollie was just a baby and spent a lot of time in the hospital because of a heart condition.

For that, Reece said that Ollie is a hero.

"I think it's just important for anybody to see characters like them represented because they're able to see just that they're included just like everybody else is included just as well as my book is that, specifically for people with Down syndrome they can be anything they want to be," Reece noted.

Reece hopes to write another comic book to expand on this story, but he said that won't be for a while.

Copyright 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.