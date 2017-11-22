Woman charged with arson following deadly Springfield fire

A Springfield woman is facing charges related to a fire that killed one person.

James Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that 20-year-old Iris Larregui of Springfield has been arraigned on a charge of arson.

Firefighters were called to a report of a fire at 99-101 Quincy Street Monday afternoon.

When they arrived, heavy smoke and fire was seen coming from the third floor.

A woman on the third floor - whose name has not been released - died in the fire. Leydon noted that officials are awaiting a positive identification on the victim.

Another woman was taken to the hospital for burns to the back of her feet and hands. Leger noted that her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

At least six other people were displaced.

The fire remains under investigation by Springfield Fire and troopers assigned to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

