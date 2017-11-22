Chicopee teams preparing for 2017 Sword Game

The Chicopee Comp - Chicopee High rivalry is a tale as old as time and once a year, the community is split right down the middle for the Sword Game.

Winner takes bragging rights and the trophy for the year.

For the first time, the annual Sword Game will be played on Thanksgiving.

It's a decision not everyone was excited about when it was announced - ending years of tradition - but this year starts a new tradition for this city.

Chicopee High School Pacers versus Chicopee Comprehensive High School Colts. It's a battle that's been going on for generations.

It's the in-city rivalry this community waits for all season long and this year, it's on Thanksgiving, adding to an already historic tradition.

"I think it does because more families are coming around to visit and it'll probably be a bigger crowd, more attention. I know it's a huge game for the city and I'm hoping we keep the sword," said Chicopee Comp quarterback Nathaniel LePage.

Families are divided, but once a year to cheer for their team and the bragging rights for 365 days.

"I mean it's huge. It's a pride thing about it. If you win or lose, you hear about it for the whole entire year and it's been a little longer because they change the Thanksgiving, so we've been hearing about it for a long time," said Chicopee High tackle Daniel Szymczyk.

With this much tension in town, fans can get a little rowdy. Last year, the city stepped up security for this game and they're continuing to keep it safe for all families to enjoy on turkey day

"It kind of creates a little bit more of a rivalry, little bit more of an important game on Thanksgiving day, as well as the Sword Game, but we don't anticipate any problems. Our SRO's are in touch with all the kids, with all the athletes, and they hear things and they talk to the kids. The kids trust them and we haven't heard anything, so we're hoping to have a great day and a great game," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.

Steps the schools have taken to ensure safety is making sure there are plenty of police officers on-hand, no backpacks or large bags will be allowed, and school resource officers will be there to crowd control as well.

Both teams are excited to end their season with a game that goes far beyond football. It's Chicopee pride.

If you want to check out the highlights from that game, tune in for our Thanksgiving football special on Western Mass News at 6 p.m. Thursday.

