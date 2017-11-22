Traffic heavy as travelers head out for Thanksgiving

It's a mad dash to get home for the holidays. The traffic is in full swing in western Massachusetts and beyond.

The countdown to Thanksgiving is on and that means the roads are packed and you can bank on spending some time in traffic.

Before you can chow down on turkey and stuffing, Americans are braving congested highways to make it home.

About 51 million Americans, including more than a million from Massachusetts, are traveling this holiday.

"Leave early. Avoid all the traffic because there are a lot of accidents," said Angel Melendez of Springfield.

The peak travel times Wednesday are from 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., but that is only half the battle.

Roads are expected to be jammed up Sunday morning and evening.

Leaving at off-peak times can save you some grief.

"That's the best way for me. I also do a lot of driving in general for my business, so I usually go around 2 o'clock to 10 o'clock," said Matthew Tortoriella of Springfield.

A tough day for those taking the viaduct. I-91 southbound was certainly sluggish. It all started in the morning commute when an accident caused major delays.

"I hope that everyone is being safe," Tortoriella added.

While the traffic is testing many people's patience, there is a silver lining.

"It's not bad - no snow, only water," said Pedro Vila of Springfield.

