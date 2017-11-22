Mayflower Marathon raises over $127K for Open Pantry

The 25th annual Mayflower Marathon wrapped up Wednesday morning at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The 52-hour drive put on by Rock102's Bax and O'Brien raised money and food for the Springfield Open Pantry.

Officials said that this year the drive raised over $127,000 - which is a record.

According to the hosts, the money and food raised by the marathon will help keep the pantry stocked through March of next year.

