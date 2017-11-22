Volunteers prepare to serve thousands of Thanksgiving meals

As we prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving tomorrow, the Chicopee Knights of Columbus are preparing the biggest dinner around.

They will serve over 3,000 meals when they're done.

Volunteers took their positions Wednesday inside the kitchen at the Castle of the Knights as the meals were being put together.

Today, they placed the slices of turkey on top of the stuffing.

Preparing more than 3,000 dinners for eating in and delivery require a lot of ingredients.

"1,500 pounds of potatoes, 70 whole turkeys, 35 turkey breasts. [That's quite a lot in pounds] 1,500 plus," said Paul Soja.

You have to be organized to make the preparation of thousands of meals possible.

Volunteers like Steve Dubreuil come prepared to do whatever is needed.

"Pretty much do anything necessary. I help with slicing turkey, preparing the turkey, making stuffing, gravy whatever they need me to do,"

Young volunteers are also lending a helping hand.

The dinner at the Castle of the Knights serves anyone who wants to show up. Dinner will be served at the Castle of the Knights on Thanksgiving day from 12 to 2 p.m.

"I'd like to wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving, enjoy the day with your family. If you don't have a family, come and join us," Soja added.

Besides the more than 1,000 meals served at the Castle of the Knights, more than 2,000 meals will be delivered to those who are home-bound and unable to get out.

