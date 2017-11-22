Union Station braces for busy holiday weekend

It's a busy travel weekend everywhere and that includes Springfield's newly opened Union Station.

In anticipation of an influx of thousands of travelers through Union Station this Thanksgiving holiday, extra buses are being called in, as well as increased security.

It's been a busy two days at the recently opened Union Station.

$95 million was spent on the renovation and officials are stressing cleanliness and safety at the facility.

Bus travelers line up to purchase their tickets at Springfield's Union Station.

Many are college students like Rachel O'Connor who will spend Thanksgiving with relatives.

"I'm headed to Brooklyn, NY. My cousin lives there, some of family from Ithaca will be coming down," O'Connor said

The influx of travelers this long Thanksgiving weekend has Peter Pan Bus Lines adding hundreds of buses to meet demand.

"We see the ridership up. We have put in an additional 650 sections this entire weekend to make sure we fill the needs of traveling passengers from point A to point B safely," said Chris Crean, Peter Pan's vice president of safety and security.

The sections referred to are the additional number of buses.

Passengers will not only see a clean Union Station. They will feel safe.

"We've talked with local police, state police, Sheriff Cocci will have some of his people walking through. We want people to be comfortable and safe. We want them to come back and be our customers," said Springfield's chief development officer Kevin Kennedy.

Michael Litton is one of those customers who likely come back.

"Yeah, it's great. I just got some Dunkin Donuts. It's a nice building," Litton explained.

For tenants like Peter Pan Bus Lines, Union Station is a good fit.

"New facility, top notch, cameras all over the place, security people all around. So far, going smoothly with the exception of a little rain, but so far, so good," Crean noted.

The welcome sign is up and Springfield's Union Station is open for business.

Peter Pan said that the busiest times for bus travelers was yesterday and today.

It will get busy again on Sunday and Monday as travelers return from their holiday destinations.

