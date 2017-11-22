Lia Surprise Squad makes Thanksgiving donation for those in need

Last Thanksgiving, our Western Mass News and Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad donated 20 pounds of food and more than 20 turkeys to The Gray House in Springfield.

This year, we decided to keep the tradition going.

Last year, our Thanksgiving donation to The Gray House in Springfield fed 23 families.

With more than 500 to feed this year, executive director Teresa Spaziani-Liberti told Western Mass News the need is growing.

"There's been a huge influx in people signing up and just calling. Really everyone who's coming over from Puerto Rico to the neighborhood, we want to provide them with a Thanksgiving meal as well, so it's making a lot of people happy," Spaziani-Liberti explained.

With the demand even greater this year, the Western Mass News and Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad stuffed the car and headed to The Gray House with 30 turkeys, stuffing, carrots, and potatoes.

"Oh my gosh! So many turkeys! There will be so many full bellies on Thursday because of this donation. That's great," Spaziani-Liberti added.

Spaziani-Liberti said that the dinner donation gives local families a sense of relief.

"A lot of them, they don't know if they'll have a Thanksgiving meal, so to know it'll be on the table and their family can enjoy Thanksgiving is really exciting," Spaziani-Liberti said.

While we were there, the generosity kept flowing.

"We received a donation of 250 turkeys this morning from Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan, and Blakesley law firm and some of the lawyers came over to distribute and hand the turkeys directly to the people who are receiving them," Spaziani-Liberti noted.

With the influx of mouths to feed, there's also a need for winter coats to keep our neighbors warm.

"We're still seeing a lot of our neighbors from Puerto Rico need winter coats. The temp would normally be very warm there right now, so they're not used to this and need winter coats," Spaziani-Liberti added.

