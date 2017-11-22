Driving safe while traveling on Thanksgiving Eve

The holiday hustle on the roads is in full swing.

As 51 million Americans travel this holiday, drivers may have some headaches along the way.

But police will be watching to make sure the roads are safe this busy Thanksgiving Eve.

No matter how long it takes you, be sure to take every precaution when behind the wheel.

Tonight marks a holiday tradition for many folks.

People home for Thanksgiving looking to catch up with old friends often make a stop at a local bar.

“It is known as a high school reunion night. People are home from college, they’re home visiting their family. And they do get together to celebrate.”

But when one drink turns into a few more, drivers are reminded to give up their keys.

“No one wants to ruin a holiday by getting arrested, or something more tragic. We just don’t want to see that at all.”

Springfield Police told Western Mass News that they will be out in full force patrolling for impaired drivers.

“There are so many options, whether its ride sharing, taxis, designated drivers, or having someone pick you up.”

The cost of a taxi is worth every red penny.

Not only can it save a life, but an OUI offense can cost you upwards of 5-thousand dollars in court and legal fees.

Springfield has a good track record when it comes to impaired driving on Thanksgiving Eve.

Last year there were no arrests.

But if you see something, say something.

Distracted driving is another danger this holiday season, and can lead to easily prevented accidents.

We still have about another hour in those peak traffic conditions.

Western Mass News will be watching and keep you up to date both on-air and online.

