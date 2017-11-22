Special cheer squad at Chicopee Comp for Thanksgiving game

Thanksgiving Day is a day to spend with loved ones. It’s also a day to watch football and cheer for the hometown team.

This year in Chicopee, both teams are the home team.

It’s Chicopee High and Chicopee Comp in the rivalry game of the year.

As fans cheer in the crowd, cheerleaders will be on the sideline, and this year the Chicopee Comp cheer squad has someone extra special joining them.

The Chicopee Comp Colts cheer squad is special, and not because of their cheers or their stunts, but because of who makes up the team.

She’s the first special needs student to ever represent the Colts on the JV cheer team.

Her family was so excited to see her cheer on the biggest day of the year, Thanksgiving and the rivalry game of the season, the Sword Game.

But when the JV team could no longer cheer on the sidelines, her mom told Western Mass News she asked for an exception.

“So we figured, lets still see if we can get her to cheer with the varsity and they said they had no problem with that, so we're really excited,” said Cassidy’s mom, Melissa English.

Family and friends near and far are travelling to Chicopee to see Miss Cassidy cheer on the Colts, something her mom knows will make her feel great.

This family is no stranger to the Sword Game. Cassidy watched her older brother play in it for four years.

Now the family will be there to cheer on the cheerleaders.

“We have some friends that are coming, which is really hard because it's Thanksgiving to come in the morning, and watching her is really nice for everyone to come out and support her.”

Cassidy has downs syndrome and struggles to communicate.

A big reason why her parents thought she would really love to cheer for Comp. To be social outside of school and an activity to make friends.

Melissa said the other kids on the cheer team are great! They are kind to Cassidy and help her with the routines.

Even small things like helping her hold her pom-poms correctly, the other girls place them in her hands the right way.

Cassidy's family is so excited to watch their girl cheer for the first time at the varsity game. They are hoping comp can win their fourth straight Sword Game.

