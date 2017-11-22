Longmeadow woman organizes turkey drive for families in need

A Longmeadow woman organized a turkey donation drive for Springfield families in need.

Hundreds of people wouldn't have received one without it, after funding was cut from the open pantry services.

The Thanksgiving Day party will be surrounded by family, and the turkey will be ready to eat on the dinner table, but some are not so fortunate, and for Jenna Goodman, she took that thought as an opportunity to give back, and she made the most of it.

Goodman has worked for the Longmeadow Kids Care Club for years, helping organize holiday meal deliveries.

Ironically last month, news broke that due to a lack of funds, there wouldn't be any deliveries this year by the open pantry in Springfield.

"We offer Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter. unfortunately, this year, we still have the meals, but we don't have home delivery," said Terry Maxey.

Goodman first heard from a good friend, Gary Rome of Gary Rome Hyundai, who has been a part of the holiday meal deliveries for the last 5 years, so she took matters into her own hands, collecting turkey donations for the pantry.

The turkeys were kept at Arnold's Meats in Chicopee. They got so many donations that they had to bring half of them to Springfield early, because they ran out of space.

"Friday, they already had about 50, 60 calls, one after another, after another. It just exploded to the point where it's over 200 turkeys," said Larry Katz of Arnold’s Meats.

"The turkeys are brought here to open pantry in Springfield, where those in need can sign up for a proper Thanksgiving dinner at home with the family."

The numbers far exceeded what the pantry could have imagined.

250 turkeys, good for 250 families who aren't so fortunate.

Goodman told Western Mass News she couldn't think about these families not having a turkey, and with her kids on hand, hopes this is a moment they will never forget.

"I wanted my children to know that it's really easy to give back, and people want to help, and sometimes they just don't know how to, and if you show them how to help, people are always willing to do it," said Jenna.

