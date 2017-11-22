Bright Nights 2017 kicks off in Forest Park

The holiday spirit is in full swing in western Mass.

An annual holiday tradition has just opened in Springfield's Forest Park.

We're talking about Bright Nights, where the lights were just turned on for the season a little while ago.

You know the holiday season has kicked off in western Mass when Bright Nights opens.

The annual tradition where you sit in your car and take in some wonderful light displays.

Bright Nights just flipped the switch, turning on the lights to begin the 2017 season.

The switch was flipped on around 5 o'clock, kicking off the 22nd season of Bright Nights in Forest Park in Springfield.

The park is expecting thousands of visitors this year, and you can just sit in your car and take in the light displays.

It's open Sunday through Thursday nights from 5 to 9. Fridays, Saturday's and holidays from 5 to 11.

The cost is 6 dollars per car tonight, and then 18 to 21 dollars a car going forward depending on the night.

Bright Nights runs through New Year's Day.

