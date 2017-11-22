Thanksgiving Eve to be one of the busiest nights for bars

As the final preparations are underway for Thanksgiving, many people are out at the local bars and police are out patrolling.

Thanksgiving Eve is one of the busiest nights for bars and restaurants, but safety is on the minds of everyone.

Several towns said they're increasing patrols and urge people to find a designated driver.

The night before Thanksgiving is traditionally known as one of the busiest of the year at local bars and restaurants.

At Max's Tavern in Springfield, they're welcoming all who are home for the holidays.

While you're out enjoying reuniting with old friends, police will also be out looking for impaired drivers and making sure the roads are safe.

Ride hailing companies like Uber and Lyft are also expecting a big night. In some cities they’re offering discounts and free rides.

Police said most people will be home all weekend and they'll continue those patrols throughout.

They said that if you see someone driving erratically, please call 911.

