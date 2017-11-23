A Sunny, chilly Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving! We'll see lots of sunshine today across not only western Mass but throughout much of the northeast today. Some high thin clouds my drift in this afternoon but overall sunshine will prevail. It will be on the chilly side today with highs in the lower 40's in the valley but only in the 30's across the hills.

We remain dry, clear and cold for tonight into Black Friday morning. Temperatures should return to the low 20s with a lack of wind, so dress warm if you're shopping early!

High pressure moving off the Mid-Atlantic coast tomorrow and Saturday will bring milder temperatures on a southwest breeze with temps near 50 tomorrow and well into the 50s on Saturday. A cold front will be approaching Saturday, increasing clouds across western Mass and possibly bringing a shower or two for Saturday evening. It looks as though low pressure off shore will stay to east so we are not expecting much rain, at this point.

Another shot of cold air dives into New England for Sunday and Monday. Sunday will be a blustery day behind a departing cold front, so high temps will only reach into the lower 40s however it will feel much colder. A few flurries are possible and patchy clouds linger. Temps come up a few degrees Monday and this warming trend will continue through mid-next week. High temps get back to the 50s Tuesday.

