Here's where you can get a meal on Thanksgiving Day

Preparations are underway for the Chicopee Knights of Columbus Thanksgiving day dinner.

The dinner gives residents a chance to enjoy the holiday with all the delicious foods Thanksgiving tends to offer.

It’s perhaps one of the largest Thanksgiving dinners around, and anyone is encouraged to come by today.

The Knights of Columbus is on Memorial Drive in Chicopee, and the dinner will run from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Dozens of volunteers were on site yesterday preparing this massive meal.

Volunteers told Western Mass News you have to be organized to make the preparations possible.

From slicing turkey, to preparing a hearty gravy and scrumptious stuffing. There’s even extensive table preparations.

The Knights of Columbus will serve more than 3,000 meals when it’s all said and done, both here on Memorial Drive and by delivery for those unable to get out.

The amount of ingredients needed to prepare so many dinners is jaw-dropping, according to the event’s chairman.

“1500 pounds of potatoes, 70 whole turkeys, 35 turkey breasts," Paul Soja, said. "That's quite a lot in pounds."

In western Mass there’s other turkey day meal options, as well.

The Open Pantry, in Springfield, will once again be holding their Thanksgiving dinner at the High School of Commerce on State Street. That dinner will be served at noon.

Springfield’s Mayor, Domenic J. Sarno, will once again volunteer and celebrate at his alma mater. He told Western Mass News that it’s a heartwarming event every year, the world is full of good people, and if you can’t find one, to be one.

Happy Thanksgiving!

