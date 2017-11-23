Healey: Massachusetts investigating Uber data breach

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey says she has launched an investigation into Uber after the company acknowledged a massive data breach a year ago.

The Democrat told WGBH-FM on Wednesday that she had requested documents and other information from the ride-hailing service, adding her office is "keeping all criminal and civil options on the table."

Uber said hackers stole personal information about more than 57 million of its customers and drivers, but that there was no evidence the stolen data was misused. The company said it paid the hackers $100,000 to destroy the material.

Healey says Uber knew about the theft for a year and failed to disclose it as required under Massachusetts law.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office has also opened an investigation into the data breach.

This story has been corrected to show that Healey's comments were made on Wednesday, not Friday.

