Law signed by Baker takes new bilingual education approach

BOSTON (AP) - Gov. Charlie Baker has signed a bill aimed at giving school districts in Massachusetts more options for teaching non-English speaking students.

The Republican said Friday the new law does not remove an existing requirement that students be taught in English as quickly as possible.

The bill that won overwhelming approval in the Democratic-controlled Legislature overturns part of a 2002 ballot question establishing an "English immersion" policy.

Under the new law, school districts could continue that approach or develop alternatives for teaching students who are learning the English language.

In announcing his decision to sign the bill, Baker says the current immersion policy has worked well for many students, but that others may benefit from new approaches.

State education officials say there are about 90,000 English learners in public schools.

