Traffic stop leads to pot farm discovery in Ludlow, 2 arrested

On Wednesday, a traffic stop on East Street in Ludlow led to the arrest of two males who police said were operating a marijuana cultivation site.

Narcotics Detectives with the Ludlow Police Department arrested Kelton Westley, 32, of Chicopee, and Joel Torres, 26, of Springfield during the traffic stop. At the same time, officers conducted a separate raid of the grow house located at 10 Warren Street.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, when Westley and Torres were pulled over, a sizable amount of drugs were discovered with them. Police said they found over 2 pounds of packaged marijuana, edibles, oils, cultivation equipment, a small amount of Percocet and over $5,000 in cash.

While the traffic stop was occurring, Ludlow police executed a search warrant at the home of the two men on Warren Street.

There, police discovered, “a large marijuana cultivation operation within the home consisting of two floors and multiple rooms, along with a large amount of lighting and heating equipment.”

Police said they seized over 125 pounds of marijuana from the home.

“Mostly consisting of over 200 large plants,” Sergeant Daniel J. Valadas, told Western Mass News.

Police also seized more than $11,600, a pistol-type pellet gun and two swords.

Police said Kelton Westley will be charged with the following: Possession of Class D (Marijuana), Possession of Class D (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute, and Trafficking in Marijuana (Felony).

They added that Joel A. Torres will be charged with the following: Possession of Class D (Marijuana), Possession of Class B (Percocet), Possession of Class D (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute, and Trafficking in Marijuana (Felony).

Westley was held on $25,000 cash bail and Torres was held on $15,000 cash bail.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.