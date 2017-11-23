Pilot of plane that never arrived in Vermont found dead, police say

The pilot of a Cessna, single engine aircraft, which left the Pittsfield Municipal Airport on Wednesday evening for Vermont has now been pronounced dead by authorities.

Nobody else was on board.

Vermont State Police confirmed the discovery of the wreckage and the pilot earlier today, through a Facebook Post.

The Federal Aviation Administration first issued an alert after the plane never arrived to its intended destination in Vermont.

According to the FAA, the Alert Notice (ALNOT) was issued last night after they received a report that a Cessna 172 aircraft did not arrive to the Middlebury State Airport in Vermont.

The FAA added that the pilot was “flying on visual flight rules and was not receiving air traffic control service.”

The FAA said that around 9:30, Wednesday night, a concerned friend or relative confirmed the Cessna departed the Pittsfield Municipal Airport.

Around 10:30 that same night, Sergeant Steven Coote with Vermont State Police, said that a search party had been activated in the Pittsford, Vermont area after they received a report of an overdue aircraft in route to Middlebury from Massachusetts.

Coote added that anyone who may have witnessed the low flying aircraft, described as a white Cessna with maroon trim, to contact Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101.

