Chicopee volunteers distribute thousands of Thanksgiving meals

The Chicopee Knights of Columbus held their Thanksgiving day dinner today.

The dinner gave residents a chance to enjoy the holiday with all the delicious foods Thanksgiving has to offer

It was perhaps one of the largest dinners in the area.

Dozens of volunteers were on-site Wednesday preparing this massive meal, placing the slices of tender turkey on top of the scrumptious stuffing.

Volunteers told Western Mass News you have to be organized to make the preparations possible - anything and everything from slicing turkey, to preparing a hearty gravy, to table preparations like silverware and seating.

"Fifteen-hundred pounds of potatoes, 70 whole turkeys, 35 turkey breasts [That's quite a lot in pounds] 1,500 plus," said event chairman Paul Soja.

The Knights of Columbus served over more than 3,000 meals, both at the Castle of Knights on Memorial Drive and by delivery for those unable to get out.

