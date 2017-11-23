High School of Commerce hosts annual Thanksgiving meal

Plenty of empty stomachs were filled after a warm Thanksgiving dinner at the High School of Commerce.

Springfield's Open Pantry takes pride in helping the less fortunate, and with plenty of families in need today, there is nothing quite like putting a smile on someone's face.

For hundreds at the High School of Commerce, it was a chance to enjoy Thanksgiving the right way - a delicious free turkey dinner surrounded by those you care about.

The Open Pantry in Springfield hosted their annual Thanksgiving dinner today. The menu was as mouth watering as it was 30 years ago.

"Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, butternut squash, cranberry sauce, and apple streusel for dessert," said Robert Maurice, holiday meals coordinator for Open Pantry.

Maurice told Western Mass News he loves to give to the community what the community gave to him - the gift of helping those around you.

The dinner is known for its abundance of volunteers, some of them Commerce students, something that Maurice called a valuable life lesson.

"They can see what the need is. They see the people, they look at the people, and they see that they need help," Maurice noted.

At least 500 people are ready to enjoy more than 10,000 slices of turkey. this decades-long tradition gives families something to be thankful for.

"I've made some poor decisions in my life, and I ended up in a hard, but difficult position, and today's not bad. Today's pretty good," said Raymond Quill of Springfield.

Quill had no place to go and heard this was the place to come. It was just his first time in the Commerce cafeteria. He said he is blessed and thankful.

There's no better place to be today.

"I have a roof over my head, I have food to eat, I'm with good friends, and you can't ask for much more than that," Quill noted.

At the end of the day, it's not about the hundreds of pounds of food, or the dozens of volunteers.

Maurice said that it's about being appreciative for what life gives you and all he is asking for is one simple thing, something he hopes others out there will say to their families too.

"There's a lot of people that don't even say thank you, but the few that do say thank you, it's really appreciated," Maurice said.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.