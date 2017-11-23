Players take the field for Thanksgiving football match-ups

As much as Thursday was about spending time with family and friends, for many families, it was about watching some high school football and today, traditions new and old were played all around western Massachusetts.

The generations long traditions of West Springfield versus Agawam and the battle of the Longmeadows - EL versus Longmeadow - and of course, its the big mix up this year: the annual Sword Game in Chicopee moved to Thanksgiving starting a new tradition there.

Of course, that left Holyoke and South Hadley looking for opponents for their new Thanksgiving day tradition as well.

Here is a look at the school from the special Thanksgiving edition of Friday Football Fever:

West Springfield - 34 / Agawam - 0

Longmeadow - 45 / East Longmeadow - 20

South Hadley - 34 / Holyoke - 21

Chicopee Comp - 21 / Chicopee - 12

The season does continue for two western Massachusetts teams. West Springfield and Hoosac Valley are heading to state championship games on December 2 at Gillette Stadium.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.