Springfield officer hosts annual Turkey Bowl fundraiser

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Thursday was the annual turkey bowl run by Springfield Police Officer Mark Kenney.

What started as a small touch football game in his backyard has turned into a major event raising tens of thousands of dollars for the Sturge-Weber Foundation.  

Kenney's 12-year-old son John has Sturge-Weber Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that can cause seizures and glaucoma.  

The event brought in hundreds of people, a fun day packed with entertainment and good company.

