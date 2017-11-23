Springfield officer hosts annual Turkey Bowl fundraiser

Thursday was the annual turkey bowl run by Springfield Police Officer Mark Kenney.

What started as a small touch football game in his backyard has turned into a major event raising tens of thousands of dollars for the Sturge-Weber Foundation.

Kenney's 12-year-old son John has Sturge-Weber Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that can cause seizures and glaucoma.

The event brought in hundreds of people, a fun day packed with entertainment and good company.

