A mostly sunny and seasonable end to the week

It's a chilly start this morning but we will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon. A southerly wind will help to bring in some milder air today and especially for tomorrow.

High pressure continues to dominate today, keeping the sunshine trend going. Fortunately, with that southwesterly wind, more mild temperatures are expected as afternoon highs the upper 40s to around 50. The Parade of Big Balloons in downtown Springfield should kick off without any issues. A mostly clear and chilly night is on the way as lows will fall back into the lower 30s.



The southwest wind will help boost temperatures back into the lower 50s by Saturday. There is an approaching cold front that will first add some clouds on Saturday, followed by the chance for a few showers. It's not looking like a lot of rain - between .1"-.25" possible. The big change will be the air mass that is ushered in by the cold front.



Another shot of cold air dives into New England for Sunday and Monday. Sunday will be a blustery day behind a departing cold front, so high temps will only reach into the lower 40s however it will feel much colder. A few flurries are possible and patchy clouds linger. Temps come up a few degrees Monday and this warming trend will continue through mid-next week. High temps get back to the 50s Tuesday.

