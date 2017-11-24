Memorial Ave. in West Springfield reopens following water main break

An early morning water main break in West Springfield left some residents who live on Memorial Avenue without water on Friday.

The water main break was reported to police around 3:45 a.m.

West Springfield Police reopened Memorial Drive around 3 p.m. in the afternoon.

Police were redirecting traffic just before the Agawam line while Memorial Avenue to Colony Road and River Street is closed off at this time.

The rupture from the break was so powerful it caused a massive sinkhole roughly twenty to thirty feet wide.

A Waste Management truck happened to drive into that sinkhole. Thankfully, the driver made it out unharmed and the truck was removed safely.

DPW crews determined the break was caused by an old cast iron pipe, and was not weather related.

Jeffery Auer, the town's Deputy Director for the DPW told Western Mass News this is the fourth time a water main break has occurred on Memorial Avenue over the last several years.

Auer said a project to repair the water main on that section of Memorial Avenue to River Street was planned.

A total of eight condominiums on 1658 Memorial Avenue are impacted. Auer told Western Mass News he estimates the break should be repaired by Friday afternoon.

