Water main break closes part of Memorial Ave. in West Springfield

An early morning water main break in West Springfield leaves some residents at the condominiums on 1658 Memorial Avenue without water.

The water main break was reported to police around 3:45 a.m.

As of now, police are rerouting drivers just before the Agawam line as they have closed off Memorial Avenue to Colony Road and River Street.

The rupture from the break was so powerful it caused a massive sinkhole roughly twenty to thirty feet wide.

A Waste Management truck happened to drive into that sinkhole. Thankfully, the driver made it out unharmed and the truck was removed.

The DPW told Western Mass News the break was caused by an old pipe, and was not weather related.

A contracting company has been called in to repair the broken water main.

No word on what time the area will be reopened or when the water main will be fixed.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and update once more information becomes available.

