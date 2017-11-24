Shoppers head to Holyoke Mall this Black Friday

Shoppers will be flooding malls and retail stores across the country today in search of some of the best deals money can buy.

While Black Friday can offer some savings on holiday gifts, how do you know you're getting the most bang for your buck?

According Wallet Hub, Kohl's and JC Penney are the best stores to shop this Black Friday, offering an average savings of 62.8 percent.

Sears also cracked the top ten list of stores, offering the most average savings at just over 50 percent.

WalletHub also said you can save a lot on books, movies, and music on Black Friday.

While at the same time jewelry, relative to its normal price, is much less likely to provide much in savings.

WalletHub also adds that more than 8 percent of the items you see on Black Friday are more expensive than they would be on any given day on Amazon.

If you were planning on heading out to the Holyoke Mall at some point today, employees told Western Mass News the busy day has been running smoothly.

