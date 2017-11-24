Crowds gather for Parade of Big Balloons in Springfield

After months of preparation and planning, today is finally the day for the annual Parade of Big Balloons in downtown Springfield.

Instead of crowding the mall on Black Friday, thousands line the city streets to enjoy the parade, which will begin at 11 a.m. with friends and family.

Many, including some of the Western Mass News team will march down Main Street between Lyman and Locust Street with massive balloons.

Western Mass News' very own Brittany Murphy and Chris Pisano will be emceeing the parade..so be sure to stop by and say hi!

The parade caps off a busy work week filled with giving thanks, and allows everyone to swing by and see what Springfield as a city is really all about.

This event is just one of the many put on by the Spirit of Springfield.

