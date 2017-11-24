West Springfield Police seek to identify armed robbery suspect - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

West Springfield Police seek to identify armed robbery suspect

Image Courtesy: West Springfield Police Image Courtesy: West Springfield Police
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

West Springfield police are asking for the public's help to identify an armed robbery suspect.

According to a post on the West Springfield Police Department's Facebook page, a woman caught on surveillance video is accused of robbing the Travel Inn on 437 Riverdale Street at gunpoint.

Further information about the armed robbery is not available.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 413-263-3210.

