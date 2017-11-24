Father and son arrested following car accident in Ludlow

A father and son from Springfield were arrested following a two-car accident near the Putts Bridge in Ludlow Thanksgiving night.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas told Western Mass News that 34-year-old Tyrone Sanders Jr. and another driver each on the intersection of East and Center Streets around 8:18 p.m.

The accident caused major backups on the bridge, and both cars obtained substantial damage, said Sgt. Valadas.

The three people involved in the accident refused medical treatment at the scene.

Sgt. Valadas said while they were investigating the accident, police determined Sander Jr. was driving while intoxicated.

His father, Tyrone Sanders Sr. was in the car at the time of the accident, and would repeatedly exit the vehicle.

Sgt. Valadas said officers told Sanders Sr. to get back in the vehicle for his safety, but he became "dangerously hostile and assaultive to the officers on scene."

That's when police decided to place Sanders Sr. in custody. He was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

As for his son, Sanders Jr. was charged with:

OUI liqour second offense

Operating to endanger

Negligent operation

Operating a motor vehicle with an open container

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license for OUI

Operating after suspension or revoked registration

Uninsured motor vehicle

Malicious destruction of property (under $250)

Sanders Jr. and Sr. were released on bail and are awaiting court dates.

